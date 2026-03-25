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Yamaha Fz-rave Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
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We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Suzuki Gixxer
Bring Home Suzuki Gixxer : Exclusive Gift on Every Test Ride…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Special Edition & 1 more..
Special Edition
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
STD
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Expired
Royal Motors, West Hill
Uaq Square, No-1/346/b,Barrak Juction,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Mark Motors, Perambra
Near Christian Church, Calicut Road Perambra,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673525
Race Motors, Kunnamangalam
M.a. Complex, Near Palakkal Petrol Pump,P.O Karanthur- Kunnamangalam,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673571View More
Royal Motors - Koyilandy, Koyilandy
14th Mile, Melur,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673306
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