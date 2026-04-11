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Yamaha Ec-06 Bike Discount Offers in Patna
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Patna
Ather Energy 450x
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Patna
Applicable on 2.9 kWh & 3 more..
2.9 kWh
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
2.9 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.67 Lakhs
3.7 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.8 Lakhs
Expired
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Patna
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 8 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 75,999
S Mono
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
S 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Expired
Manti Automobiles, Fatwa
Plot No.272, Old Nh-30,Near Radio Station,Fatuha,Patna, patna, Bihar 803201
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