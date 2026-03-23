Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > EC-06 > Bike Offers in Kannur
Yamaha Ec-06 Bike Discount Offers in Kannur
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers on Yamaha in Kannur
Yamaha R15 V4
Bring Home Yamaha R15 V4 : Save up to Rs. 5,000 before the p…
Available in Kannur
Applicable on Metallic Red & 5 more..
Metallic Red
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Intensity White Without Quickshifter
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Metallic Black
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Intensity White With Quickshifter
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Expired
P , P Automobiles, Thavam
Nidha Complex, Nr.railway Gate,Kannur, kannur, Kerala 670301
Delmore Automotives, Peravoor
Opp. Vetenary Gov Hospital, Kottiyoor Road,Peravoor,Kannur, kannur, Kerala 670673
Ridez Motors, Kuthuparamba
Opp.indian Oil Petrol Pump Thokkilangadi, Kuthuparamba,Kannur, kannur, Kerala 670643
Ulikkal Motors, Ullikkal
St.joseph Building, A.k.g Nagar,Ulikkal,P.O-kannur Dist.,ulikkal,Kannur, kannur, Kerala 670705View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Hero Xtreme 125R
₹ 89 *Onwards
Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 87.88 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.62 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹ 1.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹ 90 *Onwards