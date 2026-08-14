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TVS Raider Bike Discount Offers in Meerut
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We have Offers available on following models in Meerut
Hero Xtreme 160r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 160R : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 3,000…
Available in Meerut
Applicable on Single Disc 2024
Single Disc 2024
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Expired
Hero Xtreme 125r
Bring Home Hero Xtreme 125R : Cash Discount up to Rs. 2,500*…
Available in Meerut
Applicable on IBS (OBD 2B) & 2 more..
IBS (OBD 2B)
₹ 91,500
Single Seat
₹ 95,700
ABS (OBD 2B)
₹ 95,700
Expired
R K Automobiles, Surya Palace Colony
418/1, Near Sanjay Van,Rithani,Meerut, meerut, Uttar Pradesh 250002
Sharda Automobiles, Kalyan Nagar
50, Garh Road,Meerut, meerut, Uttar Pradesh 250002
Bike Zone Autombiles, Sardhana
Opp. HP Petrol Pump, Meerut Road,Meerut, meerut, Uttar Pradesh 250342
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