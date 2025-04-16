Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Suzuki Bike > Hayabusa > Bike Offers in Kozhikode

Suzuki Hayabusa Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode

Honda Crf1100l Africa Twin
Bring Home Honda BigWing and Get Corporate Discount up to Rs…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Manual & 1 more..
Manual
₹ 15.96 Lakhs
DCT
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Locate Suzuki Dealers in Kozhikode

See All
   

Cee Pee Suzuki, Chalappuram

mapicon
Kallai Road, Near Kallai Railway Station,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673003
phoneicon
+91 - 9495500001
   

Cee Pee Suzuki - Kadalundi, Kadalundi

mapicon
Edachira, Kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673302
phoneicon
+91 - 9447740406
   

Apco Suzuki - Feroke, Feroke

mapicon
12/133, Puzhakkal Building,near Crescent Hospital,feroke Chungam,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673631
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9895120737
   

Apco Suzuki

mapicon
Hapbco Motorcycles Pvt. Ltd., Vishnu Motors Balussery Mukku,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala
View More
phoneicon

