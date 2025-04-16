Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Suzuki Bike > Hayabusa > Bike Offers in Kozhikode
Suzuki Hayabusa Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Honda Crf1100l Africa Twin
Bring Home Honda BigWing and Get Corporate Discount up to Rs…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Manual & 1 more..
Manual
₹ 15.96 Lakhs
DCT
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Expired
Cee Pee Suzuki, Chalappuram
Kallai Road, Near Kallai Railway Station,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673003
Cee Pee Suzuki - Kadalundi, Kadalundi
Edachira, Kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673302
Apco Suzuki - Feroke, Feroke
12/133, Puzhakkal Building,near Crescent Hospital,feroke Chungam,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673631View More
Apco Suzuki
