Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MINI Cooper Convertible comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper Convertible measures 3,821 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A four-seat model, MINI Cooper Convertible sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MINI Cooper Convertible price starts at ₹ 44 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 44 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Cooper Convertible comes in 1 variants. MINI Cooper Convertible top variant price is ₹ 44 Lakhs.
S
₹44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price