Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > KTM Bike > 890 Adventure R > Bike Offers in Kozhikode
KTM 890 Adventure R Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers on KTM in Kozhikode
KTM 250 Duke
KTM Duke 250 and Get Discount up to Rs. 20,000 on Ex-Showroo…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.41 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Jan
West Hill Ktm, West Hill
Kannur Road Near Kanakalaya Bank Chakkorathukulam, Kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
₹ 1.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.4 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 85.01 *Onwards
TVS Ronin
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 2.32 Lakhs*Onwards
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 3.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT-15 V2
₹ 1.68 Lakhs*Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards