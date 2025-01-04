Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Kawasaki Bike > KLX 230 > Bike Offers in Durgapur
Kawasaki Klx 230 Bike Discount Offers in Durgapur
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Triumph Speed T4
Bring Home Triumph Speed T4 and Get Discount up to Rs. 18,00…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Bring Home Triumph Scrambler 400X and Get Free Accessories u…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.64 Lakhs
TVS Radeon
TVS Redeon and Get Low Down Payment of Rs. 6,999 + Roi 5.99%…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on All Black Edition & 3 more..
All Black Edition
₹ 59,880
Base Edition BS6
₹ 59,880
Dual Tone Edition Drum
₹ 77,924
Dual Tone Edition Disc
₹ 81,924
TVS Sport
TVS Sport and Get Low Down Payment of Rs. 5,999 + Roi 5.99% …
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Self Start (ES) Alloy Wheels & 1 more..
Self Start (ES) Alloy Wheels
₹ 59,881
Self Start (ELS) Alloy Wheels
₹ 71,785
TVS Raider
TVS Raider Get Cash Discount of …
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Drum & 5 more..
Drum
₹ 85,010
Single Seat
₹ 96,010
Split Seat
₹ 97,850
IGo
₹ 98,530
Super Squad Edition
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
SmartXonnect
₹ 1.04 Lakhs
KTM 250 Duke
KTM Duke 250 and Get Discount up to Rs. 20,000 on Ex-Showroo…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.25 Lakhs
TVS Apache Rtr 200 4v
Tvs Apache Series at Low Down Payment Scheme With Funding up…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Dual Channel ABS
Dual Channel ABS
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
TVS Apache Rtr 180
Tvs Apache Series at Low Tenure Scheme @ 5.99% ROI For 6 Mon…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Disc
Disc
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
TVS Apache Rtr 160 4v
Tvs Apache Series at Low Tenure Scheme @ 5.99% ROI For 6 Mon…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on RM Drum Black Edition & 5 more..
RM Drum Black Edition
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Drum
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.29 Lakhs
BT Disc
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Special Edition
₹ 1.34 Lakhs
Dual Channel ABS
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
TVS Apache Rtr 160
Tvs Apache Series at Low Tenure Scheme @ 5.99% ROI For 6 Mon…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Drum & 4 more..
Drum
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Dark Edition
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Disc Bluetooth
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Racing Edition
₹ 1.29 Lakhs
TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 3.4 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 5,000. T&C's Ap…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on 3.4 kWh
3.4 kWh
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125 : Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Extende…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Drum Alloy Wheel & 3 more..
Drum Alloy Wheel
₹ 79,899
Disc Alloy Wheel
₹ 84,300
Special Edition
₹ 85,800
Ride Connect Edition Disc
₹ 90,500
Suzuki Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street : Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Ext…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on STD & 2 more..
STD
₹ 94,301
Ride Connect Edition
₹ 98,301
EX
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki Avenis : Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Extended Wa…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Sporty ride connect edition & 2 more..
Sporty ride connect edition
STD
₹ 92,000
Race Edition
₹ 92,800
Suzuki V-strom Sx
Suzuki V-Strom SX : Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Extende…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 : Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Exte…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Standard Edition & 3 more..
Standard Edition
₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Standard Edition Race
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Ride Connect Edition
₹ 2.05 Lakhs
Ride Connect Edition Race
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer Sf
Suzuki Gixxer SF: Cashback Offer Upto Rs.6,000/- + Extended …
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Standard Edition & 1 more..
Standard Edition
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Ride Connect Edition
₹ 1.46 Lakhs
TVS Ntorq 125
Tvs NTorq at 7.99% ROI + EMI of Rs. 2,999 + 5 Year Loan Peri…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Disc & 4 more..
Disc
₹ 86,841
Race Edition
₹ 89,641
Super Squad Edition
₹ 96,441
Race XP
₹ 97,491
XT
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus :- at Low Down Payment of Rs. 6,999 + Hig…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on ES Drum & 1 more..
ES Drum
₹ 75,541
ES Disc
₹ 78,541
