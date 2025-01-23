Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Hero Bike > Xoom 160 > Bike Offers in Noida
Hero Xoom 160 Bike Discount Offers in Noida
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Noida
TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 3.4 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 5,000. T&C's Ap…
Available in Noida
Applicable on 3.4 kWh
3.4 kWh
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
TVS Iqube
TVS iQube 2.2 KWH and Get Cashback up to Rs. 12,300. T&C's A…
Available in Noida
Applicable on 2.2 kWh
2.2 kWh
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Feb
Dhansri Motors, Sector 63
H-206a, Near Ginger Hotel,h Block,noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Singla Auto Agencies, Sector 58
C-70, Sector-58,noida,near Khoda Labour Chawk,noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Uppal Motors, Sector 10
A-5, Amaltash Marg,a Block,noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Divine Auto Source Pvt Ltd
C71 Sector58 Near Labour Chowk, Noida, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201307
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
₹ 1.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.4 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Raider
₹ 85.01 *Onwards
TVS Ronin
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 2.32 Lakhs*Onwards
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 3.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT-15 V2
₹ 1.68 Lakhs*Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards