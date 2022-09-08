|Engine
|1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Max Motor Performance
|79 bhp 141 Nm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|27.97 kmpl
|19.4 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, 177.6 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At In Boot
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹17,48,232
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹15,11,000
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹1,67,100
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹69,632
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹37,576
|₹27,833