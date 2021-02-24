HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Lxi
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid1.2L Dual Jet
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bph@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl23.2
Driving Range
923 Km858
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Third Raw AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
No-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,42,3536,53,453
Ex-Showroom Price
8,35,0005,85,000
RTO
62,10032,400
Insurance
44,75335,553
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,25414,045
