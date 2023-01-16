|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Driving Range
|375 km/charge
|873 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|8.3 seconds
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Battery
|34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|147 bhp 310 Nm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹16,90,683
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹15,99,000
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹20,000
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹71,183
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹36,339
|₹27,833