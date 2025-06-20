In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Swift
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3