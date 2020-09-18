HT Auto
Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2K15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
828678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.416.94 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,89,10114,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,00012,74,000
RTO
48,2301,39,400
Insurance
31,60060,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,53531,699
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

