In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Jimny
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4