In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Kia
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-