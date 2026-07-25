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Hyundai i20 vs Skoda Slavia

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Slavia
BrandHyundaiSkoda
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

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i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Length
3995 mm4541 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2651 mm
Height
1505 mm1507 mm
Width
1775 mm1752 mm
Bootspace
311 L521 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26011,26,454
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,0019,99,900
RTO
23,96081,993
Insurance
34,79944,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14824,211
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

i20 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai i20undefined | Petrol | Manual₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
i20 vs Baleno

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
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Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
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Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
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