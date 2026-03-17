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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Verna

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Hyundai Verna

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Verna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Verna
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5 MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R1685 / 65 R15
Length
41164565 mm
Wheelbase
24002670 mm
Height
20751475 mm
Width
18121765 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
34 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6345 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23412,63,187
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00010,98,400
RTO
1,81,8751,09,840
Insurance
83,85954,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93227,150
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

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27 Mar 2025
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Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
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