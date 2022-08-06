|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
|-
|Displacement
|225.9 cc
|-
|Max Torque
|19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|58 Nm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Clutch
|Assist & Slipper Clutch
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Bore
|66 mm
|-
|Stroke
|66 mm
|-
|Compression Ratio
|10:14:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,65,280
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹12,020
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹4,260
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,552
|₹2,739