TVS Ronin vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC-
Displacement
225.9 cc-
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm58 Nm
No of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
66 mm-
Stroke
66 mm-
Compression Ratio
10:14:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,2801,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,15,000
RTO
12,0209,200
Insurance
4,2603,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5522,739

