In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Zx 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS