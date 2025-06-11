In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Intruder vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|20.82 PS PS