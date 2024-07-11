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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
RV400 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Fz-fi v3
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm165 mm
Length
2156 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1330 mm
Height
1112 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm790 mm
Width
813 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleECO Indicator
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
5,7718,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,735

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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