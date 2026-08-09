In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). ETrance engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
ETrance vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-