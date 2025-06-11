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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc197.75 cc
Power14.5 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L12 L
Length
1977 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
500 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm66 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coatedDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel ConsumptionBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash Display-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,46,820
RTO
15,88011,745
Insurance
6,40011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6013,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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