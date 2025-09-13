In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Roadster
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.12 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|30 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS