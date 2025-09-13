hamburger icon
HomeCompare Bikes250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Roadster

KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 adventure [2020-2025] Roadster
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.49 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage38.12 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc334 cc
Power30 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
250 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm171 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1440 mm
Height
1263 mm-
Kerb Weight
177 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm795 mm
Width
900 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
449.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated-
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside down SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberDual shocks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
LCD Display-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,5962,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,1341,93,565
RTO
20,46215,485
Insurance
11,00011,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0314,750

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.
Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which ADV offers the best value for money?
18 Mar 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an underbelly exhaust which is protected to avoid rock chips and other damage while off-roading.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure will share the engine with the 250 Duke.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure spotted ahead of launch. Check details
8 Oct 2024
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers