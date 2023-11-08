In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 KTM 200 Duke or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
200 Duke engine makes power and torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
