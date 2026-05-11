In 2026 Honda CB350RS or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS