In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dash vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-