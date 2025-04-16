In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|O3
|Brand
|Hero
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-