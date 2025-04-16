In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours