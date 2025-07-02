In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS