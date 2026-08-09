In 2026 EeVe Your or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Your vs Zest 110 Comparison