In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl.