In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS