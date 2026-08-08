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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Width
750 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Max Speed
135 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc149.50 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,44,413
RTO
10,84611,553
Insurance
10,9707,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3933,516

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 220 F vs Pulsar NS 125

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