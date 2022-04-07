|Max Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|83 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|102 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹64,989
|₹47,941
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,915
|₹45,099
|RTO
|₹3,705
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,314
|₹2,842
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,396
|₹1,030