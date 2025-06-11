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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Aprilia SXR 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc197.75 cc
Power9.61 PS PS20.82 PS PS

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SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Length
1963 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg152 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1050 mm
Width
803 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,46,820
RTO
10,64411,745
Insurance
3,79211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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