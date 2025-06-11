In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS