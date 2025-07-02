In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison