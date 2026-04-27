Ampere Magnus Neo e-scooter launched with upgrades, prices start at 86,999

Greaves Electric Mobility has launched the updated Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter in India, with prices starting from ₹86,999 (ex-showroom). Positioned as a more accessible and user-friendly offering, the variant brings a focus on improving ride comfort, ease of handling, and everyday practicality for urban commuting.

The Magnus Neo has been developed with an emphasis on ergonomics and rider convenience. It features a lower seat height of 777 mm and a reduced kerb weight of 103 kg, aimed at improving ground reach and manoeuvrability, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. The addition of a 10-inch rear tyre and a revised wheel and motor setup is aimed a delivering smoother acceleration, improved balance, and more stable handling across varying terrain.

Built on the existing Magnus Neo platform, the scooter retains its dual-frame chassis and braking setup. The platform has previously set a national record for the longest journey by an urban electric scooter, covering over 2,300 km between Bengaluru and Delhi.

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The Magnus Neo packs a 2.3 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, designed to offer an extended lifecycle of up to 10 years. The battery has been tested across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 60°C, targeting consistent performance under diverse Indian riding conditions.

The scooter claims a single-charge range of 80-95 km on the Eco mode, and it takes 5-6 hours to replenish the battery. Maximum loading capacity stands at 150 kg and the Manus Neo can hit a top speed of 65 kmph.

The new variant is offered in four colour options, including Mystic Mauve, Butter Yellow, Ocean Blue, and Matcha Green.

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