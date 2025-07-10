Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Vida Bike > VX2 > Bike Offers in Shimla
Vida Vx2 Bike Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Shimla
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Ather Rizta and Get Cash Discount of Rs. 3,500 + …
Available in Shimla
Applicable on S Mono & 7 more..
S Mono
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.34 Lakhs
Z Mono 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home BGauss RUV 350 Max and Get Free Insurance Worth o…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Max
Max
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home BGauss RUV 350i EX and Get Free Insurance Worth o…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on I EX
I EX
₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Honda Unicorn
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Disc
Disc
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Honda Sp 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Disc & 1 more..
Disc
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Disc
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Honda Dio 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 86,851
DLX
₹ 86,878
Smart
₹ 93,750
H Smart
₹ 93,778
Honda Shine 100
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 68,767
Honda Hornet 2.0
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Honda Livo
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 81,651
Disc
₹ 85,651
Honda Activa 6g
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD & 2 more..
STD
₹ 78,684
DLX
₹ 81,184
H Smart
₹ 84,685
Honda Shine
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Drum OBD2 & 1 more..
Drum OBD2
₹ 85,021
Disc OBD2
₹ 89,772
Honda Activa 125
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Disc & 2 more..
Disc
₹ 89,430
DLX
₹ 95,702
H Smart
₹ 99,674
Honda Sp160
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Single Disc & 3 more..
Single Disc
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Dual Disc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Double Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Single Disc (OBD 2B)
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Honda Cb350
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on DLX & 1 more..
DLX
₹ 2 Lakhs
DLX Pro
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Honda Dio
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD & 4 more..
STD
₹ 74,958
DLX
₹ 86,312
Smart (non OBD 2B)
₹ 78,162
DLX (non OBD 2B)
₹ 80,842
STD (non OBD 2B)
₹ 81,341
Honda Hness Cb350
Bring Home Honda Models and Get You will Get Instant Cashbac…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on DLX & 3 more..
DLX
₹ 2.1 Lakhs
DLX Pro
₹ 2.13 Lakhs
Pro Chrome
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Legacy Edition
₹ 2.16 Lakhs
EMotorad X3
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 34,999
EMotorad X1
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 24,999
Limited Edition
₹ 27,999
EMotorad X2
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 27,999
EMotorad Legend 07
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on MSD Edition
MSD Edition
₹ 29,999
EMotorad Doodle
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on V2 & 1 more..
V2
₹ 49,000
V3
₹ 52,999
EMotorad Emx
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 54,999
Plus
₹ 54,999
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid and Get Savings up to…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Hybrid Drum & 2 more..
Hybrid Drum
₹ 86,430
Hybrid Disc
₹ 93,430
Hybrid DLX Disc
₹ 94,430
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid Street Rally and Get …
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Hybrid Street Rally
Hybrid Street Rally
₹ 99,970
EMotorad T-rex-air
Bring Home EMotorad Vehicle and Get Lucky Draw up to 1,00,00…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on 27.5 & 1 more..
27.5
₹ 34,999
29
₹ 34,999
