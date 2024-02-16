Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Triumph Bike > Rocket 3 > Bike Offers in Shimla
Triumph Rocket 3 Bike Discount Offers in Shimla
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Shimla
Ola Electric S1 X
Bring Home S1 X+ and Get (₹20,000 off on S1 X+ : now priced …
Available in Shimla
Applicable on 2kWh & 2 more..
2kWh
₹ 89,999
3kWh
₹ 99,999
Plus
₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Revolt Motors Rv400 Brz
Get Total Saving Upto Rs. 31,200 On Revolt 400 BRZ Including…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Jitendra Jmt 1000hs 26
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 HS 26 and Get Discount up to…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 89,000
Jitendra Jmt 1000hs
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 HS and Get Discount up to Rs…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 97,224
Jitendra Jmt 1000 3k
Bring Home Jitendra Ev JMT 1000 3k and Get Discount up to Rs…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Vida V1
Bring Home Vida V1 Pro and Get Benefit up to Rs. 34,000. *T&…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Pro
Pro
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Revolt Motors Rv400
Bring Home Revolt RV 400 and Get Total Benefit up to Rs. 16,…
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Cricket Special Edition & 1 more..
Cricket Special Edition
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
STD
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Locate Triumph Dealers in Shimla
No Triumph Dealers Found in Shimla
