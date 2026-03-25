Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Raptee Bike > T 30 > Bike Offers in Ludhiana
Raptee T 30 Bike Discount Offers in Ludhiana
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers in Ludhiana
Ather Energy 450x
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on 2.9 kWh & 3 more..
2.9 kWh
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
2.9 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.67 Lakhs
3.7 kWh Pro Pack
₹ 1.8 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450s
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 3 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 84,341
STD
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Pro Pack
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
3.7 kWh
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450 Apex
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Ather Energy Rizta
Bring Home Discount up to Rs 10,000 on the selected Credit C…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Battery as a Service (BaaS) & 8 more..
Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹ 75,999
S Mono
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
S Super Matte
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Z Mono 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Z Duo 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 2.9 kWh
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
S 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Z Duo 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Z Super Matte 3.7 kWh
₹ 1.61 Lakhs
BGauss Ruv 350
Bring Home Free Insurance worth Rs. 6,000 + Free Extended W…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on I EX & 1 more..
I EX
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.4 Lakhs
BGauss Oowah
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on EX & 1 more..
EX
₹ 94,990
Max
₹ 1.2 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Locate Raptee Dealers in Ludhiana
No Raptee Dealers Found in Ludhiana
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Hero Xtreme 125R
₹ 89 *Onwards
Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 87.88 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.62 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹ 1.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹ 90 *Onwards