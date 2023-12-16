What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max in Chandigarh? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced on the road at Rs 18,96,089 in Chandigarh.

What will be the RTO charges for Isuzu D-Max in Chandigarh? In Chandigarh, the RTO charges for the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be Rs 1,02,503.

What will be the Insurance charges for Isuzu D-Max in Chandigarh? The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander's insurance charges in Chandigarh are Rs 95,086.

What is the detailed breakup of Isuzu D-Max in Chandigarh? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Isuzu D-Max in Chandigarh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 16,98,000, RTO - Rs. 1,02,503, Insurance - Rs. 95,086, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Isuzu D-Max in ##cityName## as Rs. 18,96,089 .

What is the on-road price of Isuzu D-Max Top Model? The top model of the Isuzu D-Max is the Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT, with an on-road price of Rs. 27,58,853 in Chandigarh.

What is the on road price of Isuzu D-Max? Isuzu D-Max's on-road price in Chandigarh starts at Rs. 18,96,089 and rises to Rs. 27,58,853. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.