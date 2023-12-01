In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs 24.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Invicto gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less