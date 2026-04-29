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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Polo
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Configuration Selector Knob
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Rear Air Vents
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12E1.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl17.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
163 mm168
Length
3995 mm3971
Wheelbase
2450 mm2469
Height
1525 mm1469
Width
1735 mm1682
Bootspace
382 litres280
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3817,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0006,27,000
RTO
52,82050,190
Insurance
37,06130,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39715,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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