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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Altroz
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid1.2 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres37 litres
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2501 mm
Height
1685 mm1523 mm
Width
1790 mm1755 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsManual
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearAll
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1407,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9006,29,990
RTO
60,79355,529
Insurance
34,94731,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97115,426
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG with an AMT transmission.
Tata Altroz CNG AMT in mind? Top 5 facts you must know
13 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG with an AMT transmission.
Tata Altroz iCNG AMT launched at 8.69 lakh
12 May 2026
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
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17 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
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24 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
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