In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3