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Mahindra Marazzo vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Punch
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Infotainment System
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres366 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters37 litres
Length
4585 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2445 mm
Height
1774 mm1615 mm
Width
1866 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,9026,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9005,59,000
RTO
1,87,73831,360
Insurance
65,76434,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67713,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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