In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-