|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.93
|16.35
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|201
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
|Petrol Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|804
|948
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,01,12,133
|₹1,01,89,715
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹88,06,000
|₹89,90,000
|RTO
|₹9,34,600
|₹8,99,030
|Insurance
|₹3,71,033
|₹3,00,185
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,17,349
|₹2,19,016