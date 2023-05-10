In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-