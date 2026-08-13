In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Punch Comparison