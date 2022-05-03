|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.9 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
|2.0L Petrol MPi engine
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm
|191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|26.5 kmpl
|14.5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹22,47,174
|₹18,85,202
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹19,49,900
|₹16,30,300
|RTO
|₹2,10,990
|₹1,72,830
|Insurance
|₹85,784
|₹81,472
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹48,300
|₹40,520