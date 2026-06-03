In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Hyundai Alcazar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs Alcazar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Alcazar
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-